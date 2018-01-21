New York
-
World renowned German duo Cosmic Gate returned for a live performance at Marquee Nightclub in New York, and it was incredible.
They previously performed here in March of 2017, and the energy in the room was palpable. They sold out the venue entirety, and their show was comprised of killer melodies, euphonious drops and a wide range of tracks.
Cosmic Gate are true pioneers in trance music, and it is evident that they were born to entertain. Their track "Tonight" with Aussie trance vocalist Emma Hewitt is simply ethereal. Cosmic Gate and Hewitt always deliver the best collaborations in trance.
The most puzzling fact about Cosmic Gate is that they failed to make the DJ Magazine Top 100 DJs poll in 2017, when in reality, they are one of the best and hardest-working duos in contemporary electronic music. Fortunately, for their fans, they get to hear the best music.
The Verdict
One can always rely on Cosmic Gate to put on a superb live electronic dance music (EDM) set in the heart of Manhattan. Their show garnered 4.5 out of 5 stars.
To learn more about Cosmic Gate and their upcoming show dates, check out their official website, and Facebook page.