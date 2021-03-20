Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Acclaimed electronic duo Cosmic Gate had joined forces with Diana Miro on their stunning track "Blame." Digital Journal has the scoop. A music video for the song is expected to be released in the near future. Miro noted that she wrote this song when one of her friends was struggling with plans. "It's a sad situation, but I always ask myself: do we really need what we want, as these days others influence most of our desires," she said. "We endlessly spin in this social media 'mill' and it's so hard to separate the wheat from the chaff. At least music always stays true to us," she said, prior to adding that she is happy that this track landed with Cosmic Gate. "They have produced an amazing deep sound that truly reflects the mood of our times," she said, complimenting Cosmic Gate. "Blame" by Cosmic Gate and Diana Miro is available on digital service providers by To learn more about The track was premiered during their Miami Open Skies Livestream over the past weekend, and it is their first single of the year. Diana Miro's lead vocals are pristine, and it is bound to resonate well with their listening audience thanks to its twisted synths and electric production.A music video for the song is expected to be released in the near future.Miro noted that she wrote this song when one of her friends was struggling with plans. "It's a sad situation, but I always ask myself: do we really need what we want, as these days others influence most of our desires," she said."We endlessly spin in this social media 'mill' and it's so hard to separate the wheat from the chaff. At least music always stays true to us," she said, prior to adding that she is happy that this track landed with Cosmic Gate. "They have produced an amazing deep sound that truly reflects the mood of our times," she said, complimenting Cosmic Gate."Blame" by Cosmic Gate and Diana Miro is available on digital service providers by clicking here . It garners two thumbs up, and it will be featured in their forthcoming eleventh studio album, MOSAIIK, which will be released later this summer.To learn more about Cosmic Gate , check out their Facebook page Twitter , and follow them on Instagram More about Cosmic Gate, diana miro, Blame, Track, Single Cosmic Gate diana miro Blame Track Single