On October 17, rising UK-based pop artist Conan Mac released his brand new music video for "All Again," featuring DJ Will Rumens.

The song is upbeat with catchy, atmospheric beats and melodies. The music video for "All Again," directed by Jack Robinson, is quite compelling since it tells the story about reminiscing the summer months, in an effort to relive the good times. The lyrics are raw and personal yet relatable.

"All Again" tackles the subject matter of a failing romance, which is kept together thanks to faith, love, optimism and an adventure that involves a Fiat convertible. Once the song is over, the listener will certainly feel nostalgic and drenched in a wide spectrum of raw emotions.

Conan Mac's "All Again" is available on Apple Music and on Spotify.

The Verdict

Overall, Conan Mac charms on his colorful new music video for "All Again." The tune is nonchalant and liberating, and it helps elevate the song to a higher level. Mac's future in the contemporary pop music scene should be promising. "All Again," featuring DJ Will Rumens, garners two thumbs up.

To learn more about London-based pop artist Conan Mac and his new music, check out his official Facebook page and his website.