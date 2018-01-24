Special By By Markos Papadatos 4 hours ago in Music New York - Singer-songwriter Cody Simpson performed at Hackensack Meridian Health Stage 17 at 95.5 PLJ, as part of Westwood One's celebration of the 60th Grammy Awards. Simpson kicked off his solo set with "Waiting for The Tide," which ended in a neat jam. "Thank you very much," he said, following the warm reception. After a few minor technical difficulties, he joked about the situation and said "stuff happens." He continued with a smooth and sultry rendition of " It was followed by "Tell Me Why," which was the third track featured on his Wave One EP. He revealed that the song started out as a poem he was writing, and he wanted to include it on his EP, due to his openness and honesty. "It comes full circle at the end of the day," he said, and continued with "Ramona." He closed with his distinct version of "What a Wonderful World." The Verdict Overall, Cody Simpson delivered at Hackensack Meridian Health Stage 17 at 95.5 PLJ, for Westwood One's celebration, which was just in time for Grammy week. His show garnered two thumbs up. To learn more about Cody Simpson and The Tide, check out his This intimate show was hosted by on-air 95.5 PLJ personality Melony Torres, who thanked Straight Talk Wireless for all of their support. "I am so excited about our next guest, who just turned 21, Cody Simpson," she said, introducing the Aussie heartthrob. He shared that he formed a trio called Cody Simpson and The Tide.Simpson kicked off his solo set with "Waiting for The Tide," which ended in a neat jam. "Thank you very much," he said, following the warm reception.After a few minor technical difficulties, he joked about the situation and said "stuff happens." He continued with a smooth and sultry rendition of " Home to Mama ." This poignant ballad was romantic and somber, and one could feel his heart on that tune. "Thank you very much," he said.It was followed by "Tell Me Why," which was the third track featured on his Wave One EP. He revealed that the song started out as a poem he was writing, and he wanted to include it on his EP, due to his openness and honesty. "It comes full circle at the end of the day," he said, and continued with "Ramona." He closed with his distinct version of "What a Wonderful World."Overall, Cody Simpson delivered at Hackensack Meridian Health Stage 17 at 95.5 PLJ, for Westwood One's celebration, which was just in time for Grammy week. His show garnered two thumbs up.To learn more about Cody Simpson and The Tide, check out his official homepage More about cody simpson, stage 17, westwood one, Hackensack Meridian Health cody simpson stage 17 westwood one Hackensack Meridian ...