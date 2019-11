Special By By Markos Papadatos 3 hours ago in Music Rising music sensation Cody Newman released her new single "Mystery Boy" independently on November 8. Digital Journal has the scoop. A 14-year-old musical prodigy, Newman hails from Charleston, South Carolina. It is evident from Newman's "Mystery Boy" single and her End of Infinity EP that her future in the music business should be bright and promising. She is blessed with natural talent. "Mystery Boy" is available on The Verdict Overall, Cody Newman charms on her new expressive single "Mystery Boy." Newman's voice is pure as the driven snow. This teen singer-songwriter is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable, and this song will resonate well with her listening audience. "Mystery Boy" garners two giant thumbs up. For more information on Cody Newman and "Mystery Boy," check out her Read More: Digital Journal reviewed Cody Newman's Her crisp, sultry vocals on this song are reminiscent of Corinne Bailey Rae meets Ruth B, and that ought to be taken as a compliment. The lyrics are conversational and compelling.A 14-year-old musical prodigy, Newman hails from Charleston, South Carolina. It is evident from Newman's "Mystery Boy" single and her End of Infinity EP that her future in the music business should be bright and promising. She is blessed with natural talent."Mystery Boy" is available on Apple Music Amazon Music , and on Spotify Overall, Cody Newman charms on her new expressive single "Mystery Boy." Newman's voice is pure as the driven snow. This teen singer-songwriter is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable, and this song will resonate well with her listening audience. "Mystery Boy" garners two giant thumbs up.For more information on Cody Newman and "Mystery Boy," check out her official website : Digital Journal reviewed Cody Newman's End of Infinity EP. More about Cody Newman, mystery boy, Single, Ruth B, Corinne Bailey Rae Cody Newman mystery boy Single Ruth B Corinne Bailey Rae