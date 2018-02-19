Email
article imageReview: Cody Canyon superb on new 'Fight Song' version by Rachel Platten Special

By Markos Papadatos     7 hours ago in Music
Singer, songwriter and composer Cody Canyon is back stronger than ever with his brand new version of "Fight Song" by Rachel Platten.
This rendition of "Fight Song" was re-composed, re-recorded, remixed and remastered; moreover, it was recorded and tracked by Nikka Bling at Arora Studios. Simply put, sheer vocal perfection.
This piano-driven ballad version has a stirring vibe to it, that would make it ideal for any motion picture soundtrack. It has a neat orchestral arrangement to it. Cody Canyon never disappoints with anything he does musically.
A member of the touring Chippendales show, Canyon performed "Fight Song" live at The Paramount in Huntington earlier this month, where "Fight Song" was well-received.
The Verdict
Overall, Cody Canyon has does an excellent job on this updated version of Rachel Platten's "Fight Song." His rich vocals are soothing, and one can hear the emotion that he pours into this song. He sings "Fight Song" with a great deal of heart and charisma. It garners an A rating.
