Rising singer-songwriter Coby James released his new pop single "Pressure" independently on August 30, which is worth more than just a passing glance.
This song is the follow-up to his single "Paradise," which was released earlier this summer. James co-penned "Pressure" with David Spencer. His rich, rumbling vocals are reminiscent of Shawn Mendes meets Justin Timberlake (from his NSYNC days).
"Pressure" is available on Apple Music, Spotify, and on Amazon Music.
This fall, James will be touring with American Idol alum Danny Gokey. He will also be releasing a five-track EP later this year.
The Verdict
Overall, Coby James charms on his new single "Pressure." The song certainly has a retro pop vibe to it, and he is an old soul. His future in the music business ought to be bright and promising. "Pressure" garners an A rating.
To learn more about teen singer-songwriter Coby James, check out his official homepage and his Facebook page.
Read More: Coby James chatted with Digital Journal about his new music and about being an artist in this digital age.