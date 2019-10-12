Email
article imageReview: Coby James delights on new pop single 'No Trouble' Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
On October 11, emerging singer-songwriter Coby James released his new single "No Trouble" independently via Centricity Music.
The song is mid-tempo, upbeat and catchy. His vocals are reminiscent of Shawn Mendes, and that should be taken as a compliment.
"No Trouble" by Coby James is available on such digital providers as Apple Music and Spotify.
Fans and listeners that enjoyed "Paradise" and "Pressure," will also find "No Trouble" to be a real treat.
The Verdict
Overall, Coby James delivers on his new single "No Trouble." He showcases a great deal of charm and personality in this vivacious tune. "No Trouble" showcases his wide range as a contemporary recording artist, and it garners an A rating. Well done.
For more information on rising singer-songwriter Coby James and his new single "No Trouble," check out his Facebook page and his official website.
Read More: Coby James chatted with Digital Journal about his single "Paradise," his musical influences, which include John Mayer, and he opened up about being an artist in the digital age of music.
