The song is mid-tempo, upbeat and catchy. His vocals are reminiscent of Shawn Mendes, and that should be taken as a compliment.
Fans and listeners that enjoyed "Paradise" and "Pressure
," will also find "No Trouble" to be a real treat.
The Verdict
Overall, Coby James delivers on his new single "No Trouble." He showcases a great deal of charm and personality in this vivacious tune. "No Trouble" showcases his wide range as a contemporary recording artist, and it garners an A rating. Well done.
