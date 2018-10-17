Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music Musician Clinton Sparks released his infectious new single "Think About You," which is a collaboration with Marc E. Bassy. The tune is about not being able to forget about your first love. Bassy's vocals are crisp and rumbling. Many fans and listeners can relate to this song's lyrics, especially anybody who ever experienced a break-up. "Think About You" is one of those songs that is worthy of the repeat button. "Think About Yo,u" featuring Marc E. Bassy, is available on The Verdict Overall, "Think About You" is an addicting and impressive track. Clinton Sparks and Marc E. Bassy both soar on this collaboration, which is a match made in musical heaven. Bassy's vocals are smooth as silk. The song has a killer drop, and its lyrics are warm, heartfelt and uplifting. It garners an A rating. For more information on Clinton Sparks and his new single "Think About You," check out his Read More: Digital Journal chatted with The music video for "Think About You" was directed by Broslo. The video clip features Clinton Sparks' son as the younger version of Marc E. Bassy. It was produced by Clinton Sparks, Willie Tafa, Solo Tohi, and Smithmusix.The tune is about not being able to forget about your first love. Bassy's vocals are crisp and rumbling. Many fans and listeners can relate to this song's lyrics, especially anybody who ever experienced a break-up. "Think About You" is one of those songs that is worthy of the repeat button."Think About Yo,u" featuring Marc E. Bassy, is available on iTunes and on Spotify Overall, "Think About You" is an addicting and impressive track. Clinton Sparks and Marc E. Bassy both soar on this collaboration, which is a match made in musical heaven. Bassy's vocals are smooth as silk. The song has a killer drop, and its lyrics are warm, heartfelt and uplifting. It garners an A rating.For more information on Clinton Sparks and his new single "Think About You," check out his Facebook page : Digital Journal chatted with Clinton Sparks about his new single "Think About You." More about Clinton Sparks, Think About You, Marc E Bassy, Collaboration Clinton Sparks Think About You Marc E Bassy Collaboration