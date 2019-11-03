Email
article imageReview: Clint Black honors the Grand Ole Opry with 'This Old House' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     55 mins ago in Music
Veteran country singer-songwriter Clint Black has paid a fitting tribute to the Grand Ole Opry with his music video for "This Old House."
"This Old House" is the lead single from his upcoming studio album, Still Killin' Time, which will be released next week. Black allows his rich, velvet vocals to shine; moreover, he enlists such acclaimed country singers to join him on this tune as Trace Adkins, Dierks Bentley, Sara Evans, Michael Ray, Darius Rucker, and Steve Wariner, among others. This is a neat blend of '90s country music with some of today's brightest artists.
Black acknowledged that he felt honored to have all of these "great artists" singing with him on this song. He also thanked the Grand Ole Opry for opening its archives and doors, and for allowing him to make the video. He noted that this has been one of the "most exciting" moments in his music career.
Particularly impressive about "This Old House" is that it benefits the Opry Trust Fund, which has supported members of the country music community in need for over five decades.
Black served as the producer of his video for "This Old House," which features footage from the hallowed Grand Ole Opry. This marks the first time that the historic Grand Ole Opry stage and the backstage area have been featured in a music video.
Clint Back epitomizes real, honest storytelling on this song. "This Old House" garners an A rating and it is available on Amazon Music, Apple Music and on Spotify.
To learn more about Clint Black and his new single "This Old House," check out his official website.
More about Clint Black, This Old House, Grand ole opry, Country
 
