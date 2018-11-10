Email
Review: Clayton Morgan releases new dance single 'The Beat Is Calling Me'

By Markos Papadatos     22 mins ago in Music
Singer-songwriter Clayton Morgan will be releasing the original mix of his new dance single "The Beat Is Calling Me" on November 12.
"The Beat Is Calling Me" was produced by Michael Williams at Platinum Keyz Productions in Lansing, Michigan. What makes this song stand out is that it's not overdone. The song blends elements of R&B/soul with dance music.
His lyric video for the song may be seen below.
Clayton Morgan is featured in the November 10th issue of Billboard Magazine as an emerging artist and his previous single "Taste For Love (Deep House Remix)" went to No. 1 on the iTunes Electronic chart in Canada.
Morgan is the son of Eddie Daniels, a founding member of the iconic '60s pop group from Detroit, The Four Sonics. His diverse musical influences include such artists as Janet Jackson, Madonna, as well as music legends Prince, Michael Jackson, and Whitney Houston.
Fans and listeners can check out his music on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Clayton Morgan charms on his new electronic dance single "The Beat Is Calling Me." His voice is smooth as silk. The track garners four out of five stars.
To learn more about Clayton Morgan and his new song "The Beat Is Calling Me," check out his official Facebook page, and follow him on Twitter.
More about Clayton Morgan, The Beat Is Calling Me, Dance, Single
 
