Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Babylon - The hit '90s British film "Full Monty" got a musical theatre treatment at the Argyle Theatre in Babylon on Long Island. This journalist reviewed its September 14th matinee performance, in particular, its remarkable musical numbers. This musical is set in Buffalo in 1997, and it is divided into two acts. It features a talented cast of actors such as In the first act, it features such musical numbers as "Scrap," which is sung by the men, and it is followed by the upbeat and sassy "It's A Woman's World," which is sung by Georgie, Susan, Joanie, and Estelle, which was an anthem of female empowerment. Jerry and Dave deliver a nonchalant and hilarious version of "Man," while "Big-Ass Rock" has a heartwarming message to it. Vicki sings "Life With Harold" about her husband Harold Nichols, and Noah "Horse" T. Simmons is a triumph on "Big Black Man," where he blows everybody away with his charm and charisma. After Dave and Harold sing "You Rule My World," the first act closes with a grand finale of "Michael Jordan's Ball," which the guys belt out. After a brief intermission, the second act begins with Jeanette accompanying herself on piano and performing "Jeanette's Showbiz Number," which was neat and impressive, while Jerry showcases his soothing and controlled vocals on "Breeze Off the River." "The Goods" was fun since featured both the men and women singing and displaying their different viewpoints on the same topic about what "goods" mean to them, which was clever. When the character Malcolm finds out that his mother passes away, he sings the poignant "You Walk With Me," and displays his falsetto. The show closed with a reprise of "You Rule My World," where the characters Georgie and Vicki had revelations about their husbands, yet they extended their support to them, as well as on a liberating note with "Let It Go." The Verdict Overall, this musical adaptation of The Full Monty is witty, entertaining and well-crafted. Evan Pappas did a superb job on its direction, Eugenio Contenti's work is noteworthy in the choreography department and Eddie Egan nails the lead role of Jerry Lukowski; moreover, the entire cast of actors was equally fabulous. There is something in it for everybody. This musical garners two giant thumbs up. To learn more about the Argyle Theatre in Babylon and its upcoming productions, check out its The production is based on the book by Terrence McNally, with music and lyrics by David Yazbek. It was directed by artistic director Evan Pappas with choreography by Eugenio Contenti. Mark and Dylan Perlman served as its executive producers. It closes on October 20, 2019.This musical is set in Buffalo in 1997, and it is divided into two acts. It features a talented cast of actors such as Eddie Egan in the principal role as Jerry Lukowski, David Borum as Buddy "Keno" Walsh, Brayden Bratti as Nathan Lukowski, Hunter Brown as Ethan Girard, John Hickok as Harold Nichols, Hannah M. James as Pam Lukowski, Jacob Karpalternating as Nathan Lukowski, Kyra Leeds as Vicki Nichols, Pat Moran as Malcolm MacGregor, and Milton Craig Nealy as Noah "Horse" T. Simmons, among others.In the first act, it features such musical numbers as "Scrap," which is sung by the men, and it is followed by the upbeat and sassy "It's A Woman's World," which is sung by Georgie, Susan, Joanie, and Estelle, which was an anthem of female empowerment.Jerry and Dave deliver a nonchalant and hilarious version of "Man," while "Big-Ass Rock" has a heartwarming message to it. Vicki sings "Life With Harold" about her husband Harold Nichols, and Noah "Horse" T. Simmons is a triumph on "Big Black Man," where he blows everybody away with his charm and charisma. After Dave and Harold sing "You Rule My World," the first act closes with a grand finale of "Michael Jordan's Ball," which the guys belt out.After a brief intermission, the second act begins with Jeanette accompanying herself on piano and performing "Jeanette's Showbiz Number," which was neat and impressive, while Jerry showcases his soothing and controlled vocals on "Breeze Off the River." "The Goods" was fun since featured both the men and women singing and displaying their different viewpoints on the same topic about what "goods" mean to them, which was clever.When the character Malcolm finds out that his mother passes away, he sings the poignant "You Walk With Me," and displays his falsetto. The show closed with a reprise of "You Rule My World," where the characters Georgie and Vicki had revelations about their husbands, yet they extended their support to them, as well as on a liberating note with "Let It Go."Overall, this musical adaptation of The Full Monty is witty, entertaining and well-crafted. Evan Pappas did a superb job on its direction, Eugenio Contenti's work is noteworthy in the choreography department and Eddie Egan nails the lead role of Jerry Lukowski; moreover, the entire cast of actors was equally fabulous. There is something in it for everybody. This musical garners two giant thumbs up.To learn more about the Argyle Theatre in Babylon and its upcoming productions, check out its official website More about '90s, Film, argyle theatre, Babylon, Long island 90s Film argyle theatre Babylon Long island the full monty