Special By By Markos Papadatos 53 mins ago in Music On January 11, 2019, independent alternative rock band City of Sound released their "Silent Empire 1" EP. Digital Journal has the scoop.

City of Sound is made up of three ever-talented musicians: Jordan Wright on lead vocals and piano, Andrew Leigh on guitar, as well as Lacey Nova on violin.

Their EP opens with the haunting "In the Beginning," and it is followed by the harking "Odyssey," which features the rich, rumbling vocals of Jordan Wright. Equally remarkable is "The Madhouse," and it closes on a fitting note with the anthemic "Race to the Sea," where they leave their fans yearning for more.

They are able to take their fans and listeners on an alternative rock journey with their refreshing new music. Silent Empire 1 is impressive from a lyrical and sonic standpoint.

Silent Empire 1 EP is available on iTunes and on Spotify

The Verdict

Overall, City of Sound's Silent Empire 1 is very unique and versatile. Jordan Wright's vocals are resonant, spitfire and controlled, and the entire group shines as a whole. This is an EP that deserves to be featured in motion picture soundtracks. City of Sound puts the majority of the lackluster songs that are played on the radio airwaves these days to shame. This band is going places, and their new EP garners an A rating.

To learn more about alternative rock band City of Sound and their new music, check out their official homepage and follow them on Twitter