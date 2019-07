Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On July 18, the band City of Sound, fronted by Jordan Wright, released their brand new EP "Silent Empire II" independently. Wright is not afraid to showcase his vulnerability on "Wasteland," featuring his crisp vocals, and it closes with two superb tracks the piano-driven "Coat of Arms," which has a neat orchestral arrangement to it, as well as the unflinching and powerful "God's Acre," where Lacey Nova showcases her prowess on violin. Silent Empire II by The Verdict Fans that enjoyed Silent Empire I will certainly love Read More: Lead singer Jordan Wright chatted with This EP opens on an ambient yet refreshing note with "Lights in the Vault" and it is followed by their rocking single " Silent Empire ," which is a controlled and rousing vocal performance that has a Coldplay vibe to it.Wright is not afraid to showcase his vulnerability on "Wasteland," featuring his crisp vocals, and it closes with two superb tracks the piano-driven "Coat of Arms," which has a neat orchestral arrangement to it, as well as the unflinching and powerful "God's Acre," where Lacey Nova showcases her prowess on violin.Silent Empire II by City of Sound is available on iTunes and on Spotify Fans that enjoyed Silent Empire I will certainly love City of Sound's latest studio offering, Silent Empire II. This effort is more edgy, daring and sonically stunning. The melodies stand out by a mile and the band shines as a whole. There is something in it for everybody and this EP garners an A rating.: Lead singer Jordan Wright chatted with Digital Journal back in February of 2019. More about City of Sound, silent empire, Ep, Jordan Wright City of Sound silent empire Ep Jordan Wright