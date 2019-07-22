This EP opens on an ambient yet refreshing note with "Lights in the Vault" and it is followed by their rocking single "Silent Empire
," which is a controlled and rousing vocal performance that has a Coldplay vibe to it.
Wright is not afraid to showcase his vulnerability on "Wasteland," featuring his crisp vocals, and it closes with two superb tracks the piano-driven "Coat of Arms," which has a neat orchestral arrangement to it, as well as the unflinching and powerful "God's Acre," where Lacey Nova showcases her prowess on violin.
Silent Empire II
by City of Sound
is available on iTunes
and on Spotify
.
The Verdict
Fans that enjoyed Silent Empire I
will certainly love City of Sound's
latest studio offering, Silent Empire II
. This effort is more edgy, daring and sonically stunning. The melodies stand out by a mile and the band shines as a whole. There is something in it for everybody and this EP garners an A rating.
