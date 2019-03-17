The rock group City of Sound released their brand new single, "Silent Empire," which is the title track of their soaring EP.
"Silent Empire" has a neat orchestral arrangement to it, coupled by front-man Jordan Wright's crisp, controlled voice, as well as Lacey Nova's haunting electric violin solo, which is sheer bliss.
"The wicked unclean we despise the name of those we crush, we select beings who deceive and yet, speak for us," Wright sings in the opening verse. The listener can recall Chris Martin of Coldplay, and that ought to be taken as a compliment.
Digital Journal proclaimed City of Sound the "Rock Group to Watch in 2019," and rightfully so.
"Silent Empire" is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, City of Sound's new single "Silent Empire" is exceptional in every way. Their lyrics are meaningful and they have a distinct sound. This song deserves to be heard, and it displays Jordan Wright's powerhouse vocals; moreover, it garners two big thumbs up.
