Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: City of Sound releases rocking single 'Silent Empire' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Music
The rock group City of Sound released their brand new single, "Silent Empire," which is the title track of their soaring EP.
"Silent Empire" has a neat orchestral arrangement to it, coupled by front-man Jordan Wright's crisp, controlled voice, as well as Lacey Nova's haunting electric violin solo, which is sheer bliss.
"The wicked unclean we despise the name of those we crush, we select beings who deceive and yet, speak for us," Wright sings in the opening verse. The listener can recall Chris Martin of Coldplay, and that ought to be taken as a compliment.
Digital Journal proclaimed City of Sound the "Rock Group to Watch in 2019," and rightfully so.
"Silent Empire" is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, City of Sound's new single "Silent Empire" is exceptional in every way. Their lyrics are meaningful and they have a distinct sound. This song deserves to be heard, and it displays Jordan Wright's powerhouse vocals; moreover, it garners two big thumbs up.
Read More: Jordan Wright of City of Sound chatted with Digital Journal about their EP, as well as the digital transformation of the music business.
More about City of Sound, Single, silent empire, Jordan Wright
 
Latest News
Top News
737 MAX disaster pushes Boeing into crisis mode
Syria force says 'thousands' still inside last IS pocket
Denise Richards joins the cast of 'The Bold and The Beautiful'
Trump slammed for 'silence' on white supremacist threat
French government feels heat after violent Paris riots
Greek city remembers first train that sent its Jews to Auschwitz
Review: Engelbert Humperdinck serenades fans for St. Patrick's Day Special
UK government warns it might not hold pivotal Brexit vote
North America’s first autonomous airport snowplow unveiled
Richard Marx talks Carnegie Hall show, music career, technology Special