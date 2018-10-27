NASH FM radio personality and country singer Chuck Wicks is back with his highly-anticipated music video for "Better Than Flowers."
The song is sultry, and Wicks' rich, baritone voice is smooth as silk. "Better Than Flowers" has neat reverb on the chorus, which works well. Olympic gold medalist Nastia Liukin is featured in the song's music video, and that is an added bonus.
Each morning, Wicks is a co-host of the nationally Syndicated radio show Ty, Kelly and Chuck, which is heard in over 50 cities across the country. To learn more about their morning show on NASH FM 94.7, check out its official website.
"Better Than Flowers" is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Chuck Wicks delivers on his new single and music video for "Better Than Flowers." It is worth more than just a passing glance, and the country radio airwaves ought to give Wicks the airplay that he deserves. He has always been one of country music's most underrated male singers. "Better Than Flowers" garners two thumbs up. Well done.