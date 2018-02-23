Special By By Markos Papadatos 3 hours ago in Music Christian singer-songwriter Christa Deana has released her new single "If God Doesn't Want It, where she collaborates with Young One. "I used to think I knew what was best for me, praying and asking on my bended knee, Then I learned to pray and trust in Your word, as I life my voice, this is what I heard," Deana sings, in the opening verse. Deana is expected to release her self-titled studio album, which is comprised of all original music, in the fall of 2018. "If God Doesn't Want It" is available on The Verdict Overall, Christa Deana delivers on her new single "If God Doesn't Want It," where she collaborates with Young One. Many fans and listeners of Christian music, in particular, can relate to its poignant, heartfelt message. She truly gives it her all. The song garners an A rating. To learn more about Christian singer-songwriter The songstress sings with a great deal of heart and emotion. Deana is not afraid to showcase her vulnerability on this tune, or any other song that she belts out. Her vocals on "If God Doesn't Want It" are crystalline, and her pitch is incredible. The listener can recall Grammy winner Yolanda Adams, and that ought to be taken as a compliment. Deana's song encompasses elements of gospel, R&B, soul, adult contemporary and indie music."I used to think I knew what was best for me, praying and asking on my bended knee, Then I learned to pray and trust in Your word, as I life my voice, this is what I heard," Deana sings, in the opening verse.Deana is expected to release her self-titled studio album, which is comprised of all original music, in the fall of 2018."If God Doesn't Want It" is available on Spotify and on Amazon Overall, Christa Deana delivers on her new single "If God Doesn't Want It," where she collaborates with Young One. Many fans and listeners of Christian music, in particular, can relate to its poignant, heartfelt message. She truly gives it her all. The song garners an A rating.To learn more about Christian singer-songwriter Christa Deana and "If God Doesn't Want It," check out her official website , and her Facebook page More about Christa Deana, If God Doesn't Want It, Christian Christa Deana If God Doesn t Want ... Christian