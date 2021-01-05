Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Chris Young and Kane Brown superb in 'Famous Friends' single Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     55 mins ago in Music
Country stars Chris Young and Kane Brown delight in their refreshing single "Famous Friends." Digital Journal has the scoop.
Recently, it was the most-added song on country radio, and rightfully so. The song was co-penned by Chris Young along with Cary Barlowe and Corey Crowder. They wrote it back in 2018 while in Tampa, Florida.
It is a collaboration made in musical heaven. In "Famous Friends," both artists pay homage to their hometowns of Rutherford Country (Chris Young) and Hamilton County (Kane Brown). The lyrics are warm and relatable, and they allow their rich, rumbling voices to shine.
"Famous Friends" by Chris Young and Kane Brown is available on Apple Music, Spotify, and Amazon Music.
The Verdict
One thing is for certain... "Famous Friends" by Chris Young and Kane Brown is No. 1 bound on the country charts. It is upbeat, melodically-stunning and a great deal of fun. It deserves to be nominated for a "Vocal Event of the Year" Award at a future ACM or CMA Awards ceremony, or both. "Famous Friends" garners an A rating. Well done.
To learn more about Chris Young and his music, check out his official website, and follow him on Facebook and on Instagram.
For more information on Kane Brown, visit his official homepage, his Facebook page, and follow him on Instagram.
Chris Young and Kane Brown
Chris Young and Kane Brown
RCA Nashville
More about Chris Young, Kane Brown, Famous friends, Single
 
Latest News
Top News
Georgians vote in Senate polls set to shape Biden presidency
No Scottish golf trip for Trump, says leader Sturgeon
South African variant of COVID-19 has scientists worried
Pompeo hints at returning 'evil' Cuba to terror list
Dozens of nations miss deadline to boost climate ambition
Secret state? Surge in private VPN requests from journalists Special
New Venezuela parliament leaves Western-backed Guaido out in cold
Review: Chris Young and Kane Brown superb in 'Famous Friends' single Special
Review: Juan Pablo Di Pace charms in 'Live in New York' concert Special
Op-Ed: Here's what winning the two Senate seats means for Democrats Special