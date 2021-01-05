Recently, it was the most-added song on country radio, and rightfully so. The song was co-penned by Chris Young along with Cary Barlowe and Corey Crowder. They wrote it back in 2018 while in Tampa, Florida.
It is a collaboration made in musical heaven. In "Famous Friends," both artists pay homage to their hometowns of Rutherford Country (Chris Young) and Hamilton County (Kane Brown). The lyrics are warm and relatable, and they allow their rich, rumbling voices to shine.
"Famous Friends" by Chris Young and Kane Brown is available on Apple Music
, Spotify
, and Amazon Music
.
The Verdict
One thing is for certain... "Famous Friends" by Chris Young and Kane Brown is No. 1 bound on the country charts. It is upbeat, melodically-stunning and a great deal of fun. It deserves to be nominated for a "Vocal Event of the Year" Award at a future ACM or CMA Awards ceremony, or both. "Famous Friends" garners an A rating. Well done.
To learn more about Chris Young
and his music, check out his official website
, and follow him on Facebook
and on Instagram
.
For more information on Kane Brown
, visit his official homepage
, his Facebook page
, and follow him on Instagram
.
Chris Young and Kane Brown
RCA Nashville