On February 1, Christian recording artist Chris Tomlin released his new "Is He Worthy?" EP, and a poignant live music video.
"Is He Worthy?" was co-penned by Andrew Peterson and Ben Shive. His EP features three unique versions of the song, all of which are worth more than just a passing glance. The second track on the EP is a live rendition of the song, and the third track is an acoustic collaboration with songwriter Andrew Peterson. There is a rawness, as well as authenticity to its moving lyrics.
In the closing track of the EP (the acoustic duet), Tomlin's harking voice blends well with Peterson's velvet vocals, and they produce one true musical event.
Tomlin's Is He Worthy? EP is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Chris Tomlin is a rare talent in the Christian music world. His rich, rumbling vocals are soothing and inspirational at the same time. This meaningful song ought to be enjoyed for its beauty and simplicity. His Is He Worthy? EP garners an A rating.
To learn more about Christian singer-songwriter Chris Tomlin, his new EP and music, check out his official website.