Special By By Markos Papadatos 12 hours ago in Music Christian music star Chris Tomlin is back stronger than ever with his latest radio single "Resurrection Power," and its moving music video. "You called me from the grave by name, you called me out of all my shame, I see the old has passed away, the new has come," Tomlin sings, in the opening verse. This Christian ballad really tugs at the heartstrings, especially since it is filled with raw emotions and optimism. It is liberating and inspirational at the same time. His music video, directed by Richard Adam Jones (who also filmed his "Home" video), is compelling and heart-warming. "Resurrection Power" was the perfect song for Tomlin to kick off the New Year 2018 with. It will definitely resonate well with his fans and listeners, especially at his "Worship Night in America" live shows. The Verdict Overall, Chris Tomlin is exceptional on his refreshing new single "Resurrection Power." The song's powerful music video helps elevating this moving tune to a higher level. "Resurrection Power" garners five out of five stars.