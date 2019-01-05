Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On January 4, global music superstar Chris Brown released his new music video for his single "Undecided," and it is quite irresistible. "Undecided" was produced by longtime collaborator Scott Storch and it was co-produced by Avedon. This is the lead single from his forthcoming ninth studio album, Indigo, which will be released at some point this year. "Undecided" is available on Aside from his music, Brown is big on philanthropic causes that are dear to his heart. He is dedicated to the Symphonic Love Foundation, which is a charitable, nonprofit organization that he founded that creates arts programs for youth, and it subsequently supports the youth. In addition, Brown has donated his time and efforts to various other organizations such as the St. Jude Children's Hospital, Best Buddies, and Hurricane Harvey victims, among others. The Verdict Overall, To learn more about R&B and pop mega-star Chris Brown and "Undecided," check out his With "Undecided," he has the No. 2 trending video on YouTube, and rightfully so. Brown directed the "Undecided" music video himself, and he is able to bring '90s fashion back in it, which is an added treat."Undecided" was produced by longtime collaborator Scott Storch and it was co-produced by Avedon. This is the lead single from his forthcoming ninth studio album, Indigo, which will be released at some point this year."Undecided" is available on iTunes and on Spotify Aside from his music, Brown is big on philanthropic causes that are dear to his heart. He is dedicated to the Symphonic Love Foundation, which is a charitable, nonprofit organization that he founded that creates arts programs for youth, and it subsequently supports the youth.In addition, Brown has donated his time and efforts to various other organizations such as the St. Jude Children's Hospital, Best Buddies, and Hurricane Harvey victims, among others.Overall, Chris Brown delivers on his high-octane new single "Undecided." It is catchy and fun, and the same holds true for the song's music video. His sultry vocals are smooth as silk, and the melodies on the tune are simply hypnotic. It garners an A rating.To learn more about R&B and pop mega-star Chris Brown and "Undecided," check out his official website More about Chris Brown, undecided, Music video, Single Chris Brown undecided Music video Single