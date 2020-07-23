Email
Review: Chris Bender charms on refreshing Christian single 'Glad In It'


By Markos Papadatos     46 mins ago in Music
Christian singer-songwriter Chris Bender charms on his brand new single "Glad In It," which will be released on July 24. Digital Journal has the scoop.
The song is uplifting, mid-tempo and catchy. It has neat reverb on the chorus and catchy backing vocals that compliment it well. His voice is smooth as silk in "Glad In It," and that will resonate well with his listeners.
It is exactly the inspirational tune that we need in this trying time during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the radio airwaves ought to give it the rightful attention that it deserves. It is authentic and full of meaning.
Particularly impressive about Bender is that he became a minister at the age of 13. He has had the privilege minister alongside some of Christian music's most influential ministers, which include Shirley Caesar, Donnie McClurkin, JJ Hairston, Fred
Hammond, and Israel Houghton, among others.
His song "The Blood Song" reached the Top 25 on the Billboard Gospel/Christian Songs charts, peaking at No. 22, and he deserves similar commercial success (if not better) for his latest release "Glad In It."
Chris Bender's music is available on Spotify and on Apple Music. His music is certainly worth more than just a passing glance, especially "Glad In It," which garners four out of five stars.
To learn more about Chris Bender and his new single "Glad In It," check out his official website, and his Facebook page.
