Special By By Markos Papadatos 52 mins ago in Music Chloe has released a remarkable music video for her emotional song "Renegade." The song is featured on her upcoming breakthrough solo album "The In-Between." The song's music video was directed by Adam Sewell, and it was shot in a parking garage. It starts out in black and white and it fades in color, as the story unfolds, which is quite the spectacle. "Renegade" brings to life the contradictory feelings that eventually lead to a break-up. Her forthcoming debut studio album, The In-Between, will be released on April 19. She will be hosting an album release party at Rockwood Music Hall in New York City on April 16. The Verdict To learn more about Chloe, her new music and show dates, check out her Chloe's vocals are crisp and powerful and she is able to hit the high notes and low notes with ease. The songstress wrote the song, and she co-produced it with Travis Laws. The lyrics are relatable, especially for anybody that experienced a failing romance.The song's music video was directed by Adam Sewell, and it was shot in a parking garage. It starts out in black and white and it fades in color, as the story unfolds, which is quite the spectacle. "Renegade" brings to life the contradictory feelings that eventually lead to a break-up.Her forthcoming debut studio album, The In-Between, will be released on April 19. She will be hosting an album release party at Rockwood Music Hall in New York City on April 16. Chloe proves to be a true force to be reckoned with in the music business. "Renegade" is sheer bliss and if this song is any indication on how her new album is going to sound like, then her fans and listeners are in for a real treat. She is one of the most underrated female artists in the contemporary music scene. "Renegade" garners an A rating.To learn more about Chloe, her new music and show dates, check out her official website and her Facebook page More about chloe, Chloe Lowery, renegade, Album, the inbetween chloe Chloe Lowery renegade Album the inbetween