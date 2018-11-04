Email
Review: Chloe Caroline nails the national anthem at All American 400 Special

By Markos Papadatos
Nashville - Rising singer-songwriter Chloe Caroline performed the national anthem on November 3 at the "All American 400" in Nashville.
She took her time while singing the "Star-Spangled Banner" and did not showcase any nerves, which was quite exceptional. Caroline's vocals on the national anthem were crystalline, soothing and controlled at the same time. She sang with a great deal of heart, and she helped kick off the "All American 400" on a high note. The event took place at Fairgrounds Speedway in Nashville, Tennessee.
This past May, Caroline premiered her music video for "Gypsy Daughter" exclusively on Digital Journal.
Her future in the music business should be bright and promising. Caroline possesses a tremendous amount of talent.
"Gypsy Daughter" by Chloe Caroline is available on iTunes.
To learn more about Chloe Caroline, check out her official Facebook page and her official website.
