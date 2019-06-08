"Messy" encompasses elements of pop, indie, R&B, and even country music, coupled with a bluesy vibe to it. Her sultry vocals are slightly reminiscent of award-winning artist Miranda Lambert
.
"Life is messy, life is push and pull , yeah it's crazy, and f****d up but beautiful, sometimes sexy, sometimes a lonely road," Caroline sings. The song may be explicit but she gets her point across.
.
This past November, as Digital Journal reported
, Caroline nailed the national anthem, the "Star-Spangled Banner," at the "All American 400" in Nashville, Tennessee.
The Verdict
Overall, Chloé Caroline
delights on her sassy new single "Messy." She is not afraid to be bold and unfiltered in this release. It garners four out of five stars.
