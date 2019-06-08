Email
article imageReview: Chloé Caroline releases 'Messy' new sultry single Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Rising Singer-songwriter Chloé Caroline has released a "Messy" new single via an independent record label. Digital Journal has the scoop.
"Messy" encompasses elements of pop, indie, R&B, and even country music, coupled with a bluesy vibe to it. Her sultry vocals are slightly reminiscent of award-winning artist Miranda Lambert.
"Life is messy, life is push and pull , yeah it's crazy, and f****d up but beautiful, sometimes sexy, sometimes a lonely road," Caroline sings. The song may be explicit but she gets her point across.
"Messy" by Chloé Caroline is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
This past November, as Digital Journal reported, Caroline nailed the national anthem, the "Star-Spangled Banner," at the "All American 400" in Nashville, Tennessee.
The Verdict
Overall, Chloé Caroline delights on her sassy new single "Messy." She is not afraid to be bold and unfiltered in this release. It garners four out of five stars.
To learn more about Chloé Caroline and "Messy," check out her official website.
