"Life is messy, life is push and pull , yeah it's crazy, and f****d up but beautiful, sometimes sexy, sometimes a lonely road," Caroline sings. The song may be explicit but she gets her point across.

"Messy" by Chloé Caroline is available on iTunes and on Spotify

This past November, as Digital Journal reported, Caroline nailed the national anthem, the "Star-Spangled Banner," at the "All American 400" in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Verdict

"Messy" encompasses elements of pop, indie, R&B, and even country music, coupled with a bluesy vibe to it. Her sultry vocals are slightly reminiscent of award-winning artist Miranda Lambert

Overall, Chloé Caroline delights on her sassy new single "Messy." She is not afraid to be bold and unfiltered in this release. It garners four out of five stars.

To learn more about Chloé Caroline and "Messy," check out her official website