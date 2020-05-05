Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Chingy and Meg & Tyler released their music video for their new single "The Woah Down" on April 24. Digital Journal has the school. Jeremy Ryan did a solid job directing the cinematic music video for "The Woah Down," and it will certainly appeal to cross-over music fans and listeners. The song's title is a play on words for a "hoedown," and it has a feel-good vibe to it. "The Woah Down" is highly-eclectic since it encompasses elements of such genres as country, indie, pop, rap, and hip-hop. "The Woah Down" by The Verdict Overall, "The Woah Down" is a breath of fresh air, and a match made in musical heaven. It allows all three artists to showcase their diverse musical talent. It deserves to be the county anthem of 2020 and the next "Old Town Road." It showcases Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Chingy about " The song is uplifting, vivacious, and a great deal of fun; moreover, it is exactly what we need in these trying times during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.Jeremy Ryan did a solid job directing the cinematic music video for "The Woah Down," and it will certainly appeal to cross-over music fans and listeners. The song's title is a play on words for a "hoedown," and it has a feel-good vibe to it. "The Woah Down" is highly-eclectic since it encompasses elements of such genres as country, indie, pop, rap, and hip-hop."The Woah Down" by Chingy and Nashville duo Meg & Tyler is available on all digital service providers by clicking here Overall, "The Woah Down" is a breath of fresh air, and a match made in musical heaven. It allows all three artists to showcase their diverse musical talent. It deserves to be the county anthem of 2020 and the next "Old Town Road." It showcases Chingy and Meg & Tyler's sense of triumph. There is something in it for everybody. "The Woah Down" garners two thumbs up.Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Chingy about " The Woah Down " and being an artist in the digital age. More about Chingy, Meg & Tyler, The Woah Down, Single Chingy Meg Tyler The Woah Down Single