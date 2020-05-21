Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music World-renowned music phenomenon and China's top pop idol LAY (Lay Zhang) releases his new single "Jade" via Zhang Yixing Studio. In addition, Jade embodies the ancient Chinese saying of "rather a shattered vessel of jade than an unbroken piece of pottery." This girl is truly unique. It combines elements of Peking opera with Chinese musical instruments and they are juxtaposed well together. He allows his storytelling ability to shine as he narrates this love story. "Jade" is available on The Verdict Overall, it is only a matter of time before LAY dominates with the world with his solo music. "Jade" is infectious, refreshing, and hopefully, it is a harbinger of great things to come for this bright Chinese pop star. "Jade" garners two giant thumbs up for LAY. It has a huge international appeal to it, and rightfully so. People from all cultures can relate to its universal message through LAY's music. Well done. For more information on LAY and his music, follow him on It has a catchy melody and compelling instrumentals, which make it extremely radio-friendly. "Jade" is his first urban cross-cultural single. In this tune, he reminisces the tale of a beautiful lady, whom he describes is like a precious "Jade," crystal clear and unyielding with a distinct luster.In addition, Jade embodies the ancient Chinese saying of "rather a shattered vessel of jade than an unbroken piece of pottery." This girl is truly unique. It combines elements of Peking opera with Chinese musical instruments and they are juxtaposed well together. He allows his storytelling ability to shine as he narrates this love story."Jade" is available on Apple Music , and on other digital service providers by clicking here . It was co-penned by LAY, as well as Dante Leon, and Adam Halliday; moreover, LAY co-produced the song "Jade" with Murda Beatz. It is worth more than just a passing glance.Overall, it is only a matter of time before LAY dominates with the world with his solo music. "Jade" is infectious, refreshing, and hopefully, it is a harbinger of great things to come for this bright Chinese pop star. "Jade" garners two giant thumbs up for LAY. It has a huge international appeal to it, and rightfully so. People from all cultures can relate to its universal message through LAY's music. Well done.For more information on LAY and his music, follow him on Instagram and on TikTok More about Lay, Jade, Single, Pop, China Lay Jade Single Pop China