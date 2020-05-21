Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: China's top pop idol LAY releases captivating 'Jade' single Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Music
World-renowned music phenomenon and China's top pop idol LAY (Lay Zhang) releases his new single "Jade" via Zhang Yixing Studio.
It has a catchy melody and compelling instrumentals, which make it extremely radio-friendly. "Jade" is his first urban cross-cultural single. In this tune, he reminisces the tale of a beautiful lady, whom he describes is like a precious "Jade," crystal clear and unyielding with a distinct luster.
In addition, Jade embodies the ancient Chinese saying of "rather a shattered vessel of jade than an unbroken piece of pottery." This girl is truly unique. It combines elements of Peking opera with Chinese musical instruments and they are juxtaposed well together. He allows his storytelling ability to shine as he narrates this love story.
"Jade" is available on Apple Music, and on other digital service providers by clicking here. It was co-penned by LAY, as well as Dante Leon, and Adam Halliday; moreover, LAY co-produced the song "Jade" with Murda Beatz. It is worth more than just a passing glance.
The Verdict
Overall, it is only a matter of time before LAY dominates with the world with his solo music. "Jade" is infectious, refreshing, and hopefully, it is a harbinger of great things to come for this bright Chinese pop star. "Jade" garners two giant thumbs up for LAY. It has a huge international appeal to it, and rightfully so. People from all cultures can relate to its universal message through LAY's music. Well done.
For more information on LAY and his music, follow him on Instagram and on TikTok.
More about Lay, Jade, Single, Pop, China
 
Latest News
Top News
Bitter Israel-Iran rivalry takes new forms online
Judi Evans suffers major injuries in a horseback riding accident
China's premier to address nation on pandemic, economy
'Studio City' earns eight 2020 Daytime Emmy nominations
Robot dog on virus park patrol in Singapore
Budget airline EasyJet suffers major data breach Special
Kelly Jenrette talks new Netflix films, digital age, and success Special
Trump says G7 summit likely to take place 'primarily' at White House
Brazil's biggest cemetery races to keep up with virus
Review: Riley Smith charms on his sultry single 'Chocolate' Special