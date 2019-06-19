This show was met with an excellent turnout of fans. They began their Westbury set with "Introduction" and they continued with "Questions 67 & 68" and "Dialogue (Part I & II)." It was evident that the horns were as vibrant as ever.
"Wake Up Sunshine" was quite uplifting and they continued with such noteworthy tunes as "Call on Me" and "(I've Been) Searchin' So Long."
The two fan-favorite performances of the night involved their powerhouse hits "If You Leave Me Now" and the perennial love ballad "You're the Inspiration," which were sheer bliss. Equally magical were other classic Chicago songs as "Beginnings" and "
Hard to Say I'm Sorry." After "Saturday in the Park," they soared on the empowering "Feelin' Stronger Every Day."
Chicago
closed their Westbury show on a liberating note with "Free," as well as "25 or 6 to 4," which was a true symphony that earned them a lengthy and well-deserved standing ovation. Well done.
The Verdict
Overall, Chicago
was successful in putting the Long Island audience into a time warp. Their hits sounded as powerful and compelling as ever, and they were able to introduce their musical catalog to a younger audience. They epitomize the best that soft rock and jazz-rock music have to offer. Their live set garnered an A rating.
