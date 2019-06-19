Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Westbury - On June 17, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame group Chicago performed a headlining show at the NYCB Theatre at Westbury in New York, where they played in the round. "Wake Up Sunshine" was quite uplifting and they continued with such noteworthy tunes as "Call on Me" and "(I've Been) Searchin' So Long." The two fan-favorite performances of the night involved their powerhouse hits "If You Leave Me Now" and the perennial love ballad "You're the Inspiration," which were sheer bliss. Equally magical were other classic Chicago songs as "Beginnings" and " Hard to Say I'm Sorry." After "Saturday in the Park," they soared on the empowering "Feelin' Stronger Every Day." The Verdict Overall, To learn more about Chicago and their tour dates, check out their This show was met with an excellent turnout of fans. They began their Westbury set with "Introduction" and they continued with "Questions 67 & 68" and "Dialogue (Part I & II)." It was evident that the horns were as vibrant as ever."Wake Up Sunshine" was quite uplifting and they continued with such noteworthy tunes as "Call on Me" and "(I've Been) Searchin' So Long."The two fan-favorite performances of the night involved their powerhouse hits "If You Leave Me Now" and the perennial love ballad "You're the Inspiration," which were sheer bliss. Equally magical were other classic Chicago songs as "Beginnings" and "Hard to Say I'm Sorry." After "Saturday in the Park," they soared on the empowering "Feelin' Stronger Every Day." Chicago closed their Westbury show on a liberating note with "Free," as well as "25 or 6 to 4," which was a true symphony that earned them a lengthy and well-deserved standing ovation. Well done.Overall, Chicago was successful in putting the Long Island audience into a time warp. Their hits sounded as powerful and compelling as ever, and they were able to introduce their musical catalog to a younger audience. They epitomize the best that soft rock and jazz-rock music have to offer. Their live set garnered an A rating.To learn more about Chicago and their tour dates, check out their official website More about Chicago, westbury, Concert, Rock Chicago westbury Concert Rock