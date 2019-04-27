Special By By Markos Papadatos 53 mins ago in Music Rock sensations Cherie Currie and Brie Darling released their new single "The Motivator" on April 26, which is the title track of their upcoming studio album. Six-time Grammy-nominated producer Dave Darling served as producer of that upcoming studio effort. It is expected to be released on August 2 via the record label, Blue Élan Records. "The Motivator" stands out thanks to the rich, raspy vocals of Currie and Darling. It is bad-ass to the core, and that ought to be taken as a compliment. They are able to breathe fresh life into a bold song that was originally recorded by T. Rex in the early '70s, and they make it their own. The radio airwaves needs more songs of this quality by artists of this caliber. "The Motivator" is available on To learn more about rock stars Cherie Currie and Brie Darling and their new music, follow them on Their spitfire vocals blend together and they produce one true musical event. This is a match made in rock music heaven, and it is a substantial indication that their debut studio album, The Motivator, is one to look forward to.Six-time Grammy-nominated producer Dave Darling served as producer of that upcoming studio effort. It is expected to be released on August 2 via the record label, Blue Élan Records."The Motivator" stands out thanks to the rich, raspy vocals of Currie and Darling. It is bad-ass to the core, and that ought to be taken as a compliment. They are able to breathe fresh life into a bold song that was originally recorded by T. Rex in the early '70s, and they make it their own. The radio airwaves needs more songs of this quality by artists of this caliber. Currie is known as a lead singer of The Runaways, as well as a solo recording artist, while Darling is known as the drummer and vocalist of the all-girl rock group Fanny."The Motivator" is available on iTunes and on Spotify . The song garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.To learn more about rock stars Cherie Currie and Brie Darling and their new music, follow them on Instagram and on Twitter More about Cherie Currie, Brie Darling, Single, the motivator Cherie Currie Brie Darling Single the motivator