On November 25, pop superstar Cher performed at the season finale of the reality dancing competition, "Dancing with the Stars."
As soon as Cher took the ballroom stage on Dancing with the Stars, she was greeted with a tremendous response, and she went on to perform the classic Sonny and Cher hit single "The Beat Goes On," where she put her audience into a time warp into the late '60s.
"The Beat Goes On" was upbeat and sensational, proving that Cher only gets better with age and experience. She certainly stole the show. It is just what the audience needed last night. Her live performance of "The Beat Goes On" on Dancing with the Stars was nostalgic and it garnered an A rating.
On December 3 and 4, Cher will be performing at the "World's Most Famous Arena" Madison Square Garden in New York City, along with Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Nile Rodgers and his disco band Chic.
