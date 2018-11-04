Special By By Markos Papadatos 58 mins ago in Music Massapequa - On November 4, Cher impersonator Louise Bruno put on the "Cher-iest Show" at Sergio's Italian Restaurant in Massapequa on Long Island. She kicked off her Cher tribute set at Sergio's with "Take Me Home," where she took the audience back to the late '70s. She immediately broke into her dance anthem "Believe." Bruno explained that Believe was one of the biggest albums on the year that it came out, and she accomplished that milestone at age 53. Bruno also noted that Cher is touring again at the age of 72, in support of her Dancing Queen album and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. She went on to sing "Strong Enough" and she took us back to Cher's MTV days with the pop hit "Love and Understanding." An added bonus was hearing "Dov'è l'amore" and "All or Nothing," both of which were from her Believe album. Bruno closed the first act of her show with the '70s hit "The Way of Love," where she showed her ability to nail the high notes in the end. After an outfit change, Bruno performed "Gypsys, Tramps & Thieves" and "Dark Lady." She admitted that "classic Cher is her favorite." Bruno threw some country in the mix with "Just Like Jesse James" and her killer version of Marc Cohn's "Walking in Memphis," which was also covered by Cher. She also included "I Saw a Man and He Danced with His Wife" and "I Got You Babe," which she sang as a duet with the audience at the restaurant. Equally infectious was "The Shoop Shoop Song (It's in His Kiss)" and "Song for the Lonely," where she underwent yet another outfit change, in an effort to portray her musical muse, Cher. The staff and fellow comedians, Willy Sacco and "High-Powered Howard" surprised Bruno with a cannoli (with a candle), where they celebrated the songstress' birthday. She returned back one final time with Cher's powerhouse tunes "If I Could Turn Back Time," which was the theme of the night (since earlier in the morning it was Daylight Saving Time), and she closed with Cher's smash single "I Found Someone," which was penned by Michael Bolton. The Verdict Overall, Louise Bruno was sensational as Cher at Sergio's Italian Restaurant in Massapequa. She was able to sing songs from Cher's catalog spanning multiple decades. She was able to put on an entertaining set, where she immersed the Massapequa audience in Cher's music. She is worth seeing live as part of her "Cher-iest Show." Read More: Digital Journal chatted with Cher impersonator Bruno was the 2018 winner of "Best Celebrity Impersonator on Long Island" as Cher. She was joined by singer, comedian and impersonator Willy Sacco and comedian "High-Powered Howard."She kicked off her Cher tribute set at Sergio's with "Take Me Home," where she took the audience back to the late '70s. She was able to put on an entertaining set, where she immersed the Massapequa audience in Cher's music. She is worth seeing live as part of her "Cher-iest Show.": Digital Journal chatted with Cher impersonator Louise Bruno last month.