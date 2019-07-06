Special By By Markos Papadatos 15 mins ago in Music Massapequa - On July 6, Cher impersonator Louise Bruno and Elvis Presley impersonator Steve Mitchell performed at Sergio's in Massapequa on Long Island for an excellent turnout. "Are you guys ready to have a good time?" he asked, and he brought out Louise Bruno, who is a two-time winner of "Best of Long Island" as "Best Celebrity Impersonator." She kicked off her first set with "I Got You Babe," as she was dressed in black, and it was followed by the Top 10 hit "The Beat Goes On," and she did the power-ballad "The Way of Love" justice. Steve Mitchell subsequently took the stage as Elvis and serenaded the audience to "Love Me" and "Hound Dog," thus taking his listeners back to 1956. "Thank you very much," he said, in classic Elvis fashion. Bruno returned as Cher for her second act, which involved another outfit change. She began this edgier set of Cher's music with "Half-Breed" and picked up the pace with the upbeat and fun No. 1 single "Gypsys, Tramps & Thieves." She closed with "Dark Lady." For her third and final act, Bruno showcased the disco side of Cher with "Take Me Home" and the uptempo "Strong Enough." Bruno noted that Cher is 73 years old and she is still touring; moreover, Cher is living proof that age is just a number. She closed with the beloved Cher disco smash single "Believe." "You gotta believe," she said, following the warm reception. Steve Mitchell included a cover of Neil Diamond's "Sweet Caroline" in his set, which was an added bonus. Their grand finale included an Elvis and Cher duet of "Walking in Memphis," as well as "Can't Help Falling in Love." "We love you, Elvis," Bruno said. "Long live the king," added Mitchell. The Verdict Overall, To learn more about Louise Bruno and the Cher-iest Show on Earth, check out its Veteran comedian Howard Newman, the president of Jokesercise , provided the comedy entertainment of the evening and he was sensational with his quick wit."Are you guys ready to have a good time?" he asked, and he brought out Louise Bruno, who is a two-time winner of "Best of Long Island" as "Best Celebrity Impersonator." She kicked off her first set with "I Got You Babe," as she was dressed in black, and it was followed by the Top 10 hit "The Beat Goes On," and she did the power-ballad "The Way of Love" justice.Steve Mitchell subsequently took the stage as Elvis and serenaded the audience to "Love Me" and "Hound Dog," thus taking his listeners back to 1956. "Thank you very much," he said, in classic Elvis fashion.Bruno returned as Cher for her second act, which involved another outfit change. She began this edgier set of Cher's music with "Half-Breed" and picked up the pace with the upbeat and fun No. 1 single "Gypsys, Tramps & Thieves." She closed with "Dark Lady."For her third and final act, Bruno showcased the disco side of Cher with "Take Me Home" and the uptempo "Strong Enough." Bruno noted that Cher is 73 years old and she is still touring; moreover, Cher is living proof that age is just a number. She closed with the beloved Cher disco smash single "Believe." "You gotta believe," she said, following the warm reception.Steve Mitchell included a cover of Neil Diamond's "Sweet Caroline" in his set, which was an added bonus. Their grand finale included an Elvis and Cher duet of "Walking in Memphis," as well as "Can't Help Falling in Love." "We love you, Elvis," Bruno said. "Long live the king," added Mitchell.Overall, Louise Bruno and Steve Mitchell delivered as Cher and Elvis Presley respectively. They were able to tip their hats to the "Queen of Reinvention" and to the "King of Rock and Roll." Howard Newman was remarkable as the comedian. Their show garnered two giant thumbs up.To learn more about Louise Bruno and the Cher-iest Show on Earth, check out its official Facebook page More about Cher, Elvis presley, Long island, Sergio's, louise bruno Cher Elvis presley Long island Sergio s louise bruno