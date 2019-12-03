Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music New York - On December 3, international music superstar Cher performed at the hallowed Madison Square Garden in New York, as part of her "Here We Go Again" Tour. She did a few Sonny and Cher numbers, which were incredible such as "The Beat Goes On" and "I Got You Babe," the former of which she recently nailed on the reality dancing competition, Dancing with the Stars. After the sassy "Welcome to Burlesque," she paid a moving musical tribute to ABBA with the uptempo "Waterloo," "SOS" and "Fernando," all of which were featured in the film Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. A video clip of the global music star played on the giant televised screen, and she continued with "After All," and delivered a dynamic cover of Marc Cohn's "Walking in Memphis," where she truly made the song her own. "The Shoop Shoop Song (It's in His Kiss) was one of the fan-favorite songs of the night. The final segment of her show was filled with nostalgia as she belted out such classics "Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down)," as well as the powerhouse "I Found Someone" and she closed with her smash single "If I Could Turn Back Time," which was sheer bliss. Of course, no Cher concert is complete without her signature song, "Believe," and she saved it for the encore. It literally became the anthem of the evening, and it resonated well with all as they sang the chorus verbatim. The Verdict Overall, The production was creative and brilliant, her outfit changes were clever and remarkable and the audience was well aware that they were in the presence of a musical muse. Even though she is 73 years old, but at the end of the night, she proved that age is only a number. Her live set at The Garden garnered five out of five stars. From the first song, Cher instantly immersed the Big Apple audience in her "Woman's World," and it was followed by her infectious "Strong Enough" and the mid-tempo and refreshing "All or Nothing," where she took her fans on a trip down memory lane to her Believe album.She did a few Sonny and Cher numbers, which were incredible such as "The Beat Goes On" and "I Got You Babe," the former of which she recently nailed on the reality dancing competition, Dancing with the Stars.After the sassy "Welcome to Burlesque," she paid a moving musical tribute to ABBA with the uptempo "Waterloo," "SOS" and "Fernando," all of which were featured in the film Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.A video clip of the global music star played on the giant televised screen, and she continued with "After All," and delivered a dynamic cover of Marc Cohn's "Walking in Memphis," where she truly made the song her own. "The Shoop Shoop Song (It's in His Kiss) was one of the fan-favorite songs of the night.The final segment of her show was filled with nostalgia as she belted out such classics "Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down)," as well as the powerhouse "I Found Someone" and she closed with her smash single "If I Could Turn Back Time," which was sheer bliss.Of course, no Cher concert is complete without her signature song, "Believe," and she saved it for the encore. It literally became the anthem of the evening, and it resonated well with all as they sang the chorus verbatim.Overall, Cher put on a phenomenal live spectacle at the "World's Most Famous Arena" Madison Square Garden. Her energy level was simply electrifying, and whoever has yet to see her show is truly missing out. It is a bucket list item for sure.The production was creative and brilliant, her outfit changes were clever and remarkable and the audience was well aware that they were in the presence of a musical muse. Even though she is 73 years old, but at the end of the night, she proved that age is only a number. Her live set at The Garden garnered five out of five stars. More about Cher, Madison square garden, New york, here we go again, Tour Cher Madison square garde... New york here we go again Tour