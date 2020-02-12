Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Westbury - On Tuesday, February 11, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Cheap Trick headlined The Theatre at Westbury for a good turnout. Cheap Trick continued with "Big Eyes," and the stand-out tunes "She's Tight" and "On Top of the World." They also tipped their hats to the late but great Fats Domino with "Ain't That a Shame." The audience had a good time with "Daddy Should Have Stayed in High School," as well as "Heaven Tonight" and "Wrong All Along." Equally impressive was their rocking version of "I'm Waiting for the Man," where they paid homage to The Velvet Underground. After "Can't Hold On," Cheap Trick closed their diverse set with such powerhouse rock anthems as "I Want You to Want Me" and "Dream Police." Westbury could not get enough of this Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band, so Cheap Trick returned for a soaring three-song encore, which featured "Clock Strikes Ten," "Surrender," and "Goodnight Now," all of which were sheer bliss. The Verdict One can always count on Cheap Trick to put on a badass live rock concert on Long Island, and they deliver each time. Rick Nielsen, Tom Petersson, and Robin Zander are gifted and timeless rockers. Well done guys. Rock on. For more information on Cheap Trick, their music and tour dates, check out their This band rocked hard like no other. They kicked off their set with "Hello There" and it was followed by "How About You" and "Downed." Cheap Trick's guitar work was as intricate and compelling as ever.Cheap Trick continued with "Big Eyes," and the stand-out tunes "She's Tight" and "On Top of the World." They also tipped their hats to the late but great Fats Domino with "Ain't That a Shame."The audience had a good time with "Daddy Should Have Stayed in High School," as well as "Heaven Tonight" and "Wrong All Along." Equally impressive was their rocking version of "I'm Waiting for the Man," where they paid homage to The Velvet Underground.After "Can't Hold On," Cheap Trick closed their diverse set with such powerhouse rock anthems as "I Want You to Want Me" and "Dream Police."Westbury could not get enough of this Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band, so Cheap Trick returned for a soaring three-song encore, which featured "Clock Strikes Ten," "Surrender," and "Goodnight Now," all of which were sheer bliss.One can always count on Cheap Trick to put on a badass live rock concert on Long Island, and they deliver each time. Rick Nielsen, Tom Petersson, and Robin Zander are gifted and timeless rockers. Well done guys. Rock on.For more information on Cheap Trick, their music and tour dates, check out their official website More about Cheap Trick, Rock, westbury, Long island Cheap Trick Rock westbury Long island