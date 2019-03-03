Email
article imageReview: Cheap Trick performs hit after hit at Westbury in New York Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Westbury - On March 2, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Band Cheap Trick headlined The Theatre at Westbury on Long Island for a great turnout of dedicated fans.
This show was a part of their 2019 world tour, and Cheap Trick's iconic band members Rick Nielsen, Tom Petersson, and Robin Zander were as good as ever. They had the Long Island audience with them every step of the way.
Cheap Trick began their eclectic show with "Hello There," and it was followed by "Come On, Come On" and "Hello Kiddies." This band deserves to be praised for their intricate guitar work.
Other stand-out tunes included "If You Want My Love," "I Want You to Want Me," "On Top of the World" and "The Flame."
Cheap Trick also covered some songs as "I'm Waiting for the Man," "The In Crowd" and the late Fats Dominos' "Ain't That a Shame," where they were able to breathe fresh musical life into these classics.
After "Dream Police" and the fan-favorite "Surrender," they concluded with "Auf Wiedersehen" and "Goodnight Now," their usual closing tune, where they left rock fans yearning for more high-quality music.
The Verdict
Overall, Cheap Trick delivered a killer rock concert at The Theatre at Westbury on Long Island. It is evident that their catalog of music will stand the test of time, and rightfully so. Vocally, Robin Zander is in a league of his own. They are worth seeing live whenever they come to town. Their live show garnered two giant thumbs up.
For more information on Cheap Trick, their music and their tour dates, check out their official website.
