Special By By Markos Papadatos 5 hours ago in Music Country singer Chase Sansing has released his latest radio single, "Begins With You," independently on February 17, 2018.

"Begins With You" is a moving tune about acceptance, love, tolerance and it underscores the importance of staying true to yourself. The song's music video is certain to send chills down his listeners' spines. A giraffe even makes a cameo in the video, which is an added treat.

Sansing's rich vocals are reminiscent of such country artists as Charlie Worsham meets Thomas Rhett, and that ought to be taken as a major compliment.

Sansing maintains great control over his voice throughout the song. He shows us his soothing side, as well as his neat falsetto towards the end (especially when he sings "I know you'll find your way").

"Begins With You" is available on iTunes

The Verdict

Overall, "Begins With You" has a very optimistic and motivational message to it, and it hits home during the crazy times that we are living in, which makes it even more relevant. It is an anthem of hope, and it inspires the listener to take a chance and make a change for the better. Sansing is a convincing storyteller. This heartfelt single garners an A rating.

Read More: Chase Sansing also covered Luke Bryan's hit single "Most People Are Good."