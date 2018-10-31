Rising country sensation Chase Sansing has covered "Go The Distance" by Michael Bolton, which is featured in the animated film "Hercules."
While Sansing has excelled on his YouTube covers (especially covering songs by such country stars as Luke Bryan, Brad Paisley and Alison Krauss), this one stands out in particular. His voice is crystalline and controlled, and it displays his wide vocal range (featuring whistle register and high notes).
Sansing makes the listener feel like they are a part of the Hercules soundtrack, and he is able to introduce the classic song to a younger generation of fans, who may not be familiar with the original recording. Sansing really captures the essence of the lyrics.
The Verdict
Overall, Chase Sansing knocks his "Go The Distance" cover out of the ballpark. He does Michael Bolton justice, in yet another bold YouTube cover. This top-notch rendition garners an A rating.
