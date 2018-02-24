Email
Review: Chase Sansing covers Luke Bryan's single 'Most People Are Good'

By Markos Papadatos     13 hours ago in Music
Country singer Chase Sansing has covered Luke Bryan's latest radio single "Most People Are Good." This is a song that will make one's heart melt.
Sansing captures the raw emotion of the song that Luke Bryan had invested in it. Sansing is not afraid to display his vulnerability as a singer-songwriter, and he accompanies himself on acoustic guitar on this rendition, and he is able to deliver a warm, honest interpretation of the country tune. Despite all of the craziness that is going on in this world, Sansing sings about some of the happier things that are taking place in mankind.
The Verdict
Overall, Chase Sansing is able to take any song by any other recording artist, and make it his own. Luke Bryan would be pleased with this heartfelt cover of "Most People Are Good." This song ought to be enjoyed for its beauty and its simplicity. Sansing's version of "Most People Are Good" garners an A rating. Looking forward to more music from Chase Sansing, whether they are originals or cover songs.
To learn more about rising country sensation Chase Sansing, check out his official Facebook page, and his official website.
