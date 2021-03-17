Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Chase Atlantic released their impressive debut studio album "BEAUTY IN DEATH" via Fearless Records. Digital Journal has the scoop. Other noteworthy songs are the nonchalant "CALL ME BACK," the melodically-stunning "MOLLY," and the refreshing title track "BEAUTY IN DEATH." "EMPTY" is unapologetic and it is comprised of catchy hooks and melodies; moreover, it has a haunting and eerie vibe to it, and the record closes with "WASTED," where they leave their listeners wanting to hear more. An Australia-born and Los Angeles-based trio Chase Atlantic really pushes forward again on their upcoming breakthrough musical effort for the label, Their debut studio album, BEAUTY IN DEATH is available on digital service providers by To learn more about Chase Atlantic and their music, check out their Chase Atlantic Fearless Records Chase Atlantic consists of Mitchel Cave, Clinton Cave, and Christian Anthony. This collection opens with the mid-tempo yet spitfire "PARANOID" and it is followed by the soothing "PLEASEXANNY," the upbeat "OUT THE ROOF," and the atmospheric "SLIDE."Other noteworthy songs are the nonchalant "CALL ME BACK," the melodically-stunning "MOLLY," and the refreshing title track "BEAUTY IN DEATH.""EMPTY" is unapologetic and it is comprised of catchy hooks and melodies; moreover, it has a haunting and eerie vibe to it, and the record closes with "WASTED," where they leave their listeners wanting to hear more.An Australia-born and Los Angeles-based trio Chase Atlantic really pushes forward again on their upcoming breakthrough musical effort for the label, Fearless Records Their debut studio album, BEAUTY IN DEATH is available on digital service providers by clicking here . This CD garners an A rating, and it is a substantial indication that Fearless Records knows true talent. There is something in it for every alternative, indie, or pop-rock fan. Well done.To learn more about Chase Atlantic and their music, check out their official website and their Facebook page , and follow them on Instagram More about Chase Atlantic, Fearless Records, Video, Empty, beauty in death Chase Atlantic Fearless Records Video Empty beauty in death