Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Chase Atlantic releases eclectic debut album 'BEAUTY IN DEATH' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Chase Atlantic released their impressive debut studio album "BEAUTY IN DEATH" via Fearless Records. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Chase Atlantic consists of Mitchel Cave, Clinton Cave, and Christian Anthony. This collection opens with the mid-tempo yet spitfire "PARANOID" and it is followed by the soothing "PLEASEXANNY," the upbeat "OUT THE ROOF," and the atmospheric "SLIDE."
Other noteworthy songs are the nonchalant "CALL ME BACK," the melodically-stunning "MOLLY," and the refreshing title track "BEAUTY IN DEATH."
"EMPTY" is unapologetic and it is comprised of catchy hooks and melodies; moreover, it has a haunting and eerie vibe to it, and the record closes with "WASTED," where they leave their listeners wanting to hear more.
An Australia-born and Los Angeles-based trio Chase Atlantic really pushes forward again on their upcoming breakthrough musical effort for the label, Fearless Records.
Their debut studio album, BEAUTY IN DEATH is available on digital service providers by clicking here. This CD garners an A rating, and it is a substantial indication that Fearless Records knows true talent. There is something in it for every alternative, indie, or pop-rock fan. Well done.
To learn more about Chase Atlantic and their music, check out their official website and their Facebook page, and follow them on Instagram.
Chase Atlantic
Chase Atlantic
Fearless Records
More about Chase Atlantic, Fearless Records, Video, Empty, beauty in death
 
Latest News
Top News
Mars' 'missing' water is buried beneath surface: study
Chatting with Josh Kiszka: Lead singer of Greta Van Fleet Special
COVID variants detected in California now 'variants of concern'
FBI warns of ransomware attacks on educational organizations
Warning: Impersonation scams have doubled in a year Special
Russia recalls envoy after Biden says 'killer' Putin will 'pay the price'
Iran, Russia denounce UK plan to boost nuclear arsenal
Lauralee Bell talks about new TV movies on Lifetime, and Y&R Special
Review: Myles Kennedy releases exceptional 'Ides of March' song Special
Are new coronavirus variants evolving to escape vaccines?