Jamaica reggae and dancehall artist Charly Black released his new track "Diggy Dee" with Sak Noel via Universal Music. Digital Journal has the scoop.

Black is the first diamond-certified artist in Central America, and rightfully so. He is best known for his diamond-certified track, "Gyal You A Party Animal," which became popular outside Jamaica in regions such as Mexico, South America, and Spain. Additional versions of "Gyal You A Party Animal" appeared after the original with Maluma, Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, and others. The song was a hit in these regions as well as in some parts of the Caribbean and Central America. It is also one of the most-watched dancehall videos on YouTube, where it generated in excess of 184 Million views as of October of 2020.

His new single "Diggy Dee" is a carefree, mid-tempo tune, where he joins forces with Sak Noel. It is already a viral hit on TikTok and it's a track on his upcoming studio album, which is slated for release in January of 2021. It is liberating, nonchalant, and a great deal of fun.

"Diggy Dee" by Charly Black and Sak Noel is available on Spotify and on Apple Music. It is worth more than just a passing glance, and it garners two thumbs up. Both artists will certainly pacify their listeners with this track.

To learn more about Charly Black and his new music, check out his Facebook page and his website