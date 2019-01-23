Charlie Puth's younger brother, fellow singer-songwriter Stephen Puth, released his breakthrough radio single "Sexual Vibe."
He released "Sexual Vibe" in December of 2018 via Arista Records, and its music video is nearing two million views on YouTube. The song is laid-back and mellow, and Puth's voice is rich, controlled and soulful. This young talent is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable.
"It's hard to stay mad at you, when you look that, when you move like that so give me that attitude," Stephen Puth sings in the opening verse.
"Sexual Vibe" is available on Spotify and on iTunes.
The Verdict
Overall, Stephen Puth delivers on his debut single "Sexual Vibe." His voice is smooth as silk and he displays a great deal of singing potential. If he keeps recording music of this caliber, he will be following his brother, Charlie Puth's superstar footsteps in no time. "Sexual Vibe" is worth more than just a passing glance, and it garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.
To learn more about rising singer-songwriter Stephen Puth and his music, check out his official Facebook page and his Instagram page.