Country Music Hall of Famer Charlie Daniels and the Beau Weevils have released their new studio album "Songs in the Key of E" on October 26.

The funky album opens with the mid-tempo "Geechi Geechi Ya Ya Blues," which has an outlaw vibe to it, and it immediately breaks into the unapologetic "Bad Blood."

"Mexico Again" is more carefree, nonchalant and mellow, while "Louisiana Blues" is more sultry and bluesy, which is reminiscent of a '70s Marshall Tucker Band tune, and that ought to be taken as a compliment. "Oh, Juanita" is uptempo and infectious, and "Smokey's Got Your Number" is a clever, witty song. Equally noteworthy is "Mudcat."

After the smooth "Everybody's Gotta Go Sometime," they pick up the pace with the upbeat and fun "We'll All Have Some." It closes with "How We Roll," which easily summarizes up the outlaw theme of this album.

Songs in the Key of E is available on iTunes and on Amazon.

The Verdict

Overall, Songs in the Key of E is a highly eclectic musical effort, and it is recommended for fans of country and southern rock. Charlie Daniels and the Beau Weevils do not disappoint, and it proves that Daniels is like fine wine, where he only gets better with age. This 10-track CD garners an A rating.

To learn more about Charlie Daniels and his new music, check out his official website.