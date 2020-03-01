Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Brooklyn - International pop star Celine Dion headlined the Barclays Center in Brooklyn as part of her "Courage" World Tour, for an excellent turnout. It was followed by "If You Asked Me To," and she displayed her magnanimous vocal range on "The Power of Love," which earned a huge standing ovation. She continued with "Love Can Move Mountains," as well as "Beauty and the Beast," the theme song from the Disney film Beauty and the Beast, where everybody sang along with her. Equally impressive was the inspirational "You're the Voice." Being a fan of her singing in French, this journalist found "Tous les blues sont écrits pour toi" from her 1998 album S'il suffisait d'aimer to be a real musical treat since it was a controlled, and polished vocal performance. Hopefully, she will sing more tunes in French in the future. She allowed her dynamic voice to shine yet again on "To Love You More," which had a neat orchestral arrangement to it, and was sheer perfection. She continued with the title track of her "The Prayer" was remarkable, and she closed her set with "Because You Loved Me" and a medley that included David Bowie's "Let's Dance," Queen's "Another One Bites The Dust," Ike and Tina Turner's "River Deep Mountain High," as well as the uptempo "Lady Marmalade," where she left her fans yearning for more. Fortunately, there was more. For her encore, she returned with a gorgeous dress and the song that everybody was waiting for the entire evening, "My Heart Will Go On" from Titanic. With her marvelous, expressive and heavenly interpretation of "My Heart Will Go On," she was able to transport listeners to different realms. "You look so beautiful. I want you to open the lights on your phones. I want to see some lights," she said, and the audience obeyed her wish. The drones surrounding her made it even that more wonderful. Dion concluded with a piano-laden version of John Lennon's "Imagine," which was fitting and appropriate; moreover, it was filled with raw emotions. The Verdict Overall, Celine Dion was phenomenal at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. She proves that the pop music throne is still hers, even after all of these decades. Dion possesses one of the most glorious and powerful singing voices in the world, which is simply too good to be mortal. She is one true song stylist. Her live show at the Barclays Center garnered five out of five stars. She began her set on a powerhouse note with "It's All Coming Back to Me Now," which received an enormous response. 