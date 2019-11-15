Special By By Markos Papadatos 4 hours ago in Music Global pop music star Celine Dion released her latest studio offering, "Courage," on November 15 via Sony Music Canada/Columbia Records. Other noteworthy tracks include the crisp and soothing "Lying Down," the piano-driven title track "Courage," as well as "Imperfections," which is extremely radio-friendly. After the mid-tempo and atmospheric "Heart of Glass," it closes with the inspirational "Boundaries" and on a fitting note with the ethereal "The Hard Way," which has a retro vibe to it. Equally beautiful are "Perfect Goodbye" and "Change My Mind," while "For the Lover That I Lost" is filled with melancholy and raw emotions. "I Will Be Stronger" is a liberating anthem of empowerment. Courage is available on The Verdict Overall, Celine Dion's new album Courage is superb and well-crafted. She is able to move past loss on this stunning collection, and there are no filler tracks on this release. Her voice is as captivating as ever. Courage garners an A rating. To learn more about Celine Dion and her new album Courage, check out her This marks her first English album in six years. Courage opens with the uptempo, powerhouse single " Flying on My Own " and it is followed by the controlled and sultry ballad "Lovers Never Die," as well as the expressive "Falling In Love Again."Other noteworthy tracks include the crisp and soothing "Lying Down," the piano-driven title track "Courage," as well as "Imperfections," which is extremely radio-friendly.After the mid-tempo and atmospheric "Heart of Glass," it closes with the inspirational "Boundaries" and on a fitting note with the ethereal "The Hard Way," which has a retro vibe to it. Equally beautiful are "Perfect Goodbye" and "Change My Mind," while "For the Lover That I Lost" is filled with melancholy and raw emotions. "I Will Be Stronger" is a liberating anthem of empowerment.Courage is available on Apple Music and Spotify Overall, Celine Dion's new album Courage is superb and well-crafted. She is able to move past loss on this stunning collection, and there are no filler tracks on this release. Her voice is as captivating as ever. Courage garners an A rating.To learn more about Celine Dion and her new album Courage, check out her official website More about Celine dion, Album, Courage, Sony music, Columbia Celine dion Album Courage Sony music Columbia