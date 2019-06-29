Email
Review: Celine Dion charms on empowering single 'Flying On My Own'

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Global music pop star Celine Dion is back with her brand new radio single "Flying On My Own," which is an empowering anthem.
The optimistic song encompasses elements of pop, adult contemporary and electronic music. Her music has a fresh, modern and catchy sound that will resonate well with her fans and listeners; moreover, "Flying On My Own" is extremely radio-friendly, which adds to its appeal.
"Flying On My Own" is a track on her upcoming studio album Courage, which is slated for release this November via the record label Columbia Records.
"There's something shifting in the air if I'm not mistaken, the dust is clearing everywhere, memories awaken," Dion sings in the opening verse. "Flying On My Own" was co-penned by Jörgen Elofsson, Liz Rodrigues and Anton Mårtensson. Dave Audé had done a killer remix for the upbeat tune, which is worth checking out.
The Verdict
Overall, Celine Dion continues to be one of the best voices of our generation. "Flying On My Own" ought to be her next No. 1 single, and Dion deserves to reclaim her pop music throne. It garners an A rating.
"Flying On My Own" is available on Apple Music and on Spotify.
To learn more about Celine Dion and her new music, check out her official website.
