By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music

Global music pop star Celine Dion is back with her brand new radio single "Flying On My Own," which is an empowering anthem.

"Flying On My Own" is a track on her upcoming studio album Courage, which is slated for release this November via the record label Columbia Records.

"There's something shifting in the air if I'm not mistaken, the dust is clearing everywhere, memories awaken," Dion sings in the opening verse.

"Flying On My Own" was co-penned by Jörgen Elofsson, Liz Rodrigues and Anton Mårtensson. Dave Audé had done a killer remix for the upbeat tune, which is worth checking out.

The optimistic song encompasses elements of pop, adult contemporary and electronic music. Her music has a fresh, modern and catchy sound that will resonate well with her fans and listeners; moreover, "Flying On My Own" is extremely radio-friendly, which adds to its appeal.

The Verdict

Overall, Celine Dion continues to be one of the best voices of our generation. "Flying On My Own" ought to be her next No. 1 single, and Dion deserves to reclaim her pop music throne. It garners an A rating.