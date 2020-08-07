Email
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Cassadee Pope released her amazing new album "Rise and Shine." Digital Journal has the scoop.
It opens with the liberating "Let Me Go," which instantly lures the listener in this eight-track acoustic collection, and it is followed by the mid-tempo and sassy "Hoodie," as well as the expressive "California Dreaming," where she collaborates with Sam Palladio.
The gorgeous ballad "Counting on the Weather" has a stirring vibe to it, where her vocals are pure as the driven snow, and it is followed by "Hangover," where the audience can recall Natalie Imbruglia, and that ought to be taken as a compliment.
After the harmonious title cut "Rise and Shine," it closes with the mid-tempo and spitfire "Sand Paper," and it closes on a fitting note with "Built This House," where she leaves her fans yearning for more.
Rise and Shine is available on all digital service providers by clicking here.
The Verdict
Overall, Cassadee Pope shines on her Rise and Shine acoustic collection, which has a retro vibe to it. Her voice is crystalline and heavenly on this organic record. It garners an A rating.
To learn more about Cassadee Pope and her new music, check out his Facebook page and his website.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Cassadee Pope about her latest album, Rise and Shine.
