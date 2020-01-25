On January 24, acclaimed electronic trio Cash Cash released their refreshing brand new single "Mean It" via Big Beat Records.
This marks their first new music in over a year. Their latest collaboration with Wrabel is a match made in electronic music heaven.
"Mean It," featuring Wrabel, is available on Spotify, Apple Music and on Amazon Music.
Cash Cash (comprised of brothers Jean Paul and Alex Makhlouf, and Samuel Frisch) will continue their electronic dance music (EDM) festival domination in 2020, with show dates already confirmed for Lollapalooza and Firefly. On February 21, they will be performing at Marquee New York.
The Verdict
Overall, the new Cash Cash track "Mean It," featuring Wrabel, is refreshing and catchy. It is worth more than just a passing glance, and their single garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. Well done.
