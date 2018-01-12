Email
article imageReview: Cash Campbell triumphs on new song 'Don't Wanna Think About It' Special

By Markos Papadatos     9 hours ago in Music
Rising country singer Cash Campbell delights on his latest song "Don't Wanna Think About It." Digital Journal has the scoop.
"Don't Wanna Think About It" is distinct, and there is nobody else that sounds like Campbell on the country airwaves. His sound is relevant and modern at the same time. This refreshing song is pure ear candy.
In particular, the song's music video is a work of art, especially with its vivid cinematography, depicting many scenes that were filmed in Manhattan.
Country Music Television (CMT) recently named Cash Campbell for their Artist Discovery initiative, where they complimented his debut song "Cannonball"; moreover, Campbell has opened shows for country star Granger Smith, where he took the stage in his home state of Texas for the first time.
"Don't Wanna Think About It" is available on iTunes.
The Verdict
Overall, Cash Campbell has a great deal of potential, and everything it takes to make it as the next major star in country music. "Don't Wanna Think About It" is a gem, with relatable lyrics to it. The song garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.
For more information on Cash Campbell and his music, check out his official Facebook page, and website.
