article imageReview: Carter Winter soars on new country single 'Higher on You' Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Country singer-songwriter Carter Winter will release his new single "Higher On You" on May 8. Digital Journal has the scoop.
It is mid-tempo, upbeat, and catchy. He allows his rich, rumbling voice to shine on this tune. "Higher On You" stands out sonically and lyrically; moreover, it has a Dylan Scott meets Jason Aldean vibe to it, which is meant to be taken as a compliment.
"Higher On You" is a romantically-charged sexy tune about a girl. Winter co-wrote the song with label-mate Sam Grow and songwriter Taylor Phillips. In addition, Winter drew the artwork for the single, which is a whimsical self-portrait.
The Verdict
Overall, Carter Winter delivers on his brand new single "Higher On You." It is worth more than just a passing glance, and it garners four out of five stars. Ohio's very own Carter Winter is poised for stardom in the contemporary country scene.
To learn more about Carter Winter and his new music, check out his official website, and his Facebook page.
