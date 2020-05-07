It is mid-tempo, upbeat, and catchy. He allows his rich, rumbling voice to shine on this tune. "Higher On You" stands out sonically and lyrically; moreover, it has a Dylan Scott
meets Jason Aldean
vibe to it, which is meant to be taken as a compliment.
"Higher On You" is a romantically-charged sexy tune about a girl. Winter co-wrote the song with label-mate Sam Grow
and songwriter Taylor Phillips. In addition, Winter drew the artwork for the single, which is a whimsical self-portrait.
The Verdict
Overall, Carter Winter
delivers on his brand new single "Higher On You." It is worth more than just a passing glance, and it garners four out of five stars. Ohio's very own Carter Winter is poised for stardom in the contemporary country scene.
To learn more about Carter Winter
and his new music, check out his official website
, and his Facebook page
.