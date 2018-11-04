Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Rising country artist Carter Winter has released his highly-anticipated studio album "Temptation." It came out on November 2 via Average Joes Entertainment. His CD opens with the spitfire "Trouble," and it is followed by 'Chaser," which is a radio-friendly tune. The flirty title track "Temptation" ought to be enjoyed for its strong melodies and beat. In "Hands," the listener can recall Chris Young, and that ought to be taken as a compliment. "Skylines" is lyrically impressive, especially since the lyrics help paint a vivid picture in the minds of Winter's listeners. It closes with the unflinching "I Got Me," and he shows his soft side strumming the acoustic guitar on the ballad "Another Lie," which features his rich, baritone voice, where the listener can slightly recall Temptation is available on The Verdict Overall, there is no sophomore slump on Carter Winter's latest studio offering. His new album Temptation is refreshing and well-crafted. Winter stays true to his musical roots, and to his own artistry. Temptation earns 4.5 out of 5 stars. For more information on country sensation Carter Winter and Temptation, check out his Temptation was produced by Grammy award-winning producer Chad Carlson, who has worked with such artists as Taylor Swift and Cole Swindell. Winter co-wrote all seven tracks on the collection.His CD opens with the spitfire "Trouble," and it is followed by 'Chaser," which is a radio-friendly tune. The flirty title track "Temptation" ought to be enjoyed for its strong melodies and beat. In "Hands," the listener can recall Chris Young, and that ought to be taken as a compliment."Skylines" is lyrically impressive, especially since the lyrics help paint a vivid picture in the minds of Winter's listeners. It closes with the unflinching "I Got Me," and he shows his soft side strumming the acoustic guitar on the ballad "Another Lie," which features his rich, baritone voice, where the listener can slightly recall Josh Turner and Scotty McCreery.Temptation is available on iTunes and on Spotify Overall, there is no sophomore slump on Carter Winter's latest studio offering. His new album Temptation is refreshing and well-crafted. Winter stays true to his musical roots, and to his own artistry. Temptation earns 4.5 out of 5 stars.For more information on country sensation Carter Winter and Temptation, check out his official homepage More about Carter Winter, Country, Temptation, average joes entertainment Carter Winter Country Temptation average joes enterta...